No Injuries Reported In MTA Bus Crash

9:06 AM, Jan 23, 2017
9:28 AM, Jan 23, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - No injuries were reported in a crash involving a Metro Transit Authority bus in Nashville. 

The incident was reported before 9 a.m. Monday at Harding Place and McGavock Pike.

Details of the crash were not known.

Officials said the bus was carrying children with special needs. However, no injuries were reported. 

