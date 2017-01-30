Noise Complaints Forces Band To Play Show Inside

Current
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - After a noise complaint forced a band to cancel their rooftop show in Nashville, they took the show inside and kept the party going.
For the WannaBeatles, the show did go Monday.
The band's rooftop show at Soulshine Pizza was canceled Monday because of complaints from residents of nearby condos.
Once inside, they said the show turned out better than they had planned even with the adjustments.
"Actually it's making it better, that's the strange thing about this whole event. That everybody is excited about it, we actually have more control over our instruments and our sound and we're not as cold as we would be outdoors. It's really exciting. I'm really pleased with the change," said Bryan Cumming.
The concert was to honor the 48th anniversary of The original Beatles last performance on the rooftop of the Apple in London.
Former Mayor Karl Dean deemed January 30 as Nashville Beatles Day back in 2009.
