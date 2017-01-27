NTSB Releases Report On 2015 Crash At BNA

Current
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The National Transportation Safety Board has released its report on a crash at Nashville International Airport from 2015.
The incident happened in December of that year when a Southwest plane went off the runway and into a ditch.
The report showed that the pilot kept driving to the terminal while the taxi runway lights were off - the pilot did not see the taxi way.
The report also noted there have been several complaints about those lights at BNA.
No one was hurt in the incident. Click here to read the full report.
