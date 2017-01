Snow Creates Headache For Drivers In Middle TN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Several crashes have been reported in the Middle Tennessee area as snow accumulates on roadways.

Snow began falling overnight Friday and picked up throughout the morning.

Several crashes, including those involving school buses, were reported. In Murfreesboro, more than 50 wrecks have been reported.

53 crashes reported this morning so far throughout the City. Temp = 18. Ice is here and roads are dangerous. — Kyle Evans (@MboroPoliceDept) January 6, 2017

Crews with the Tennessee Department of Transportation began treating state highways and interstates with brine early.

About 45 trucks hit the roads throughout Middle Tennessee state highways and interstates Wednesday, preparing for the dusting of snow.

If you have to be out on the roadways, be sure and pack a flash light, batteries, jumper cables, blankets and food.