1 Tornado Confirmed In Warren Co.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado hit Warren County when severe storms swept through Middle Tennessee Wednesday.

Wednesday’s cold front brought strong winds and hail to the mid-state, prompting a few Tornado Warnings throughout the afternoon.

More: Cold Front Brings Severe Weather; Causes Damage

Tornado Warnings began popping up around 3 p.m. in Coffee County and continued east as the storm passed. Quarter to golf ball size hail fell from the sky in multiple counties.

One of the NWS crews went to Bedford County to survey the Shelbyville area, while the other went to Warren County to observe damage around McMinnville.

NWS officials said an anticyclonic tornado hit Bedford County, which is very rare. An anticyclonic tornado is one that spins clockwise in the northern hemisphere, as opposed to the vast majority that spin counter-clockwise.

Meanwhile, cooler weather is expected to return toward the end the week with lows down into the upper 30s. A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 10 p.m.