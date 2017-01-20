Police Search For Vehicle In Officer-Involved Hit-&-Run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A vehicle search has gotten underway after an officer was struck near downtown Nashville.

The incident was reported early Friday morning in an alleyway near 2nd Avenue South and Crenshaw Street.

Police headed to 2nd and Lafayette on report of one of their own hit by a car. We're headed there too @NC5 pic.twitter.com/ae2llBa7Oy — Dan Kennedy (@NC5_DanKennedy) January 20, 2017

Officials with Metro Nashville Police said an undercover officer was getting out of his car when two suspects noticed him and sped off. The suspect's car clipped the officer, injuring his knee.

The driver then fled the scene after the crash.

The full extent of the officer’s injuries was not known, but he was treated at the scene. An official at the scene said he is expected to recover.

Police said they’re looking for a silver Kia Optima with temporary tags and front-end damage.

No additional details were known.