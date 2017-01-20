Police Search For Vehicle In Officer-Involved Hit-&-Run

Clear
HI: 69°
LO: 54°
HI: 62°
LO: 49°
HI: 49°
LO: 43°
A vehicle search has gotten underway after an officer was struck near downtown Nashville.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A vehicle search has gotten underway after an officer was struck near downtown Nashville.
The incident was reported early Friday morning in an alleyway near 2nd Avenue South and Crenshaw Street.
Police headed to 2nd and Lafayette on report of one of their own hit by a car. We're headed there too @NC5 pic.twitter.com/ae2llBa7Oy— Dan Kennedy (@NC5_DanKennedy) January 20, 2017
Police headed to 2nd and Lafayette on report of one of their own hit by a car. We're headed there too @NC5 pic.twitter.com/ae2llBa7Oy
Officials with Metro Nashville Police said an undercover officer was getting out of his car when two suspects noticed him and sped off. The suspect's car clipped the officer, injuring his knee.
The driver then fled the scene after the crash.
The full extent of the officer’s injuries was not known, but he was treated at the scene. An official at the scene said he is expected to recover.
Police said they’re looking for a silver Kia Optima with temporary tags and front-end damage.
No additional details were known.
Donald Trump became the 45th President of the United States Friday during a time-honored inauguration ceremony that encapsulated the peaceful…
One person was injured in a shooting near an East Nashville bar.
As anti-trump protests erupted in communities across the country, some towns were celebrating the inauguration.
Protesters took to downtown Nashville in opposition of President Donald Trump's inauguration.
Police have responded to a crash in the Madison area involving a MNPS school bus.
The Senate confirmed President Donald Trump's first Cabinet member Friday, formally approving his defense secretary.
A group of protesters rallied at the Tennessee State Capitol Friday as Donald Trump was being sworn in as the 45th president, which led to…
Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department identified the 29-year-old woman hit and killed by a vehicle in Antioch.
Words, whether spoken or written, can have a big impact on a community, a state, and our nation's future. That's what citizens visiting Casa…