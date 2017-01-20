Police Search For Vehicle In Officer-Involved Hit-&-Run

5:51 AM, Jan 20, 2017
7:19 AM, Jan 20, 2017

A vehicle search has gotten underway after an officer was struck near downtown Nashville.

WTVF

A vehicle search has gotten underway after an officer was struck near downtown Nashville.

WTVF
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A vehicle search has gotten underway after an officer was struck near downtown Nashville. 

The incident was reported early Friday morning in an alleyway near 2nd Avenue South and Crenshaw Street. 

Officials with Metro Nashville Police said an undercover officer was getting out of his car when two suspects noticed him and sped off. The suspect's car clipped the officer, injuring his knee. 

The driver then fled the scene after the crash.

The full extent of the officer’s injuries was not known, but he was treated at the scene. An official at the scene said he is expected to recover. 

Police said they’re looking for a silver Kia Optima with temporary tags and front-end damage.

No additional details were known.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top