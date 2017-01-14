Officer Involved In Crash In North Nashville

9:55 PM, Jan 13, 2017
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Metro Nashville Police officer suffered minor injuries in a crash in North Nashville.

It happened Friday night just before 7 p.m. at Rosa L. Parks Boulevard and Dominican Drive between the officer and another driver carrying tow passengers.

All involved suffered minor injuries.

The crash was under investigation.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top