Officers Assaulted By Home Invasion Suspect

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies were assaulted while trying to arrest a home invasion suspect during a traffic stop.

On Tuesday morning the wanted suspect, 25-year-old Michael Anthony Olds, was seen speeding on Rossview Road.

A deputy pulled him over on International Boulevard, but once he and an assisting deputy tried to arrest him, he ran into a grassy field across the road.

During the foot chase, Olds returned to his vehicle and attempted to drive off. One of the deputies was able to turn off the vehicle and again attempted to take Olds into custody. At which point Olds started to physically assault both deputies.

One of them sustained injuries as a result of the incident. With the assistance of additional units from the Sheriff’s Office and Clarksville Police Department, Olds was taken into custody.

“This incident highlights the dangers that Law Enforcement Officers face during the performance of their duties,” Sheriff Fuson said. “It is upsetting that our deputies got injured trying to perform their duty but we are glad that the end result was Olds going where he belongs."

In addition to his original charges of aggravated burglary and two counts of possession of a firearm during a felony last year, Olds has been charged with two counts of assault on an officer, resisting arrest, evading arrest, felony evading arrest in a vehicle, reckless endangerment and speeding. His bond was set at $170,250.