Officer's Death Prompts Discusions Of Suicide Prevention

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network released information late Thursday following Metro Police Officer Eric Mumaw losing his life trying to save a person attempting suicide.

“According to the Tennessee Department of Health, there were 1,065 deaths by suicide in our state in 2015,” Scott Ridgway, TSPN Executive Director said.

“The public needs to be aware of the warning signs of suicide and how they can intervene to prevent suicide. In the meantime, we applaud the bravery of the officers who worked to save a life, and especially the selfless sacrifice of Officer Eric Mumaw.”

A list of common warning signs people can be aware of in case of dealing with someone who may consider suicide.

Talking about suicide, death, and/or no reason to live

Preoccupation with death and dying

Withdrawal from friends and/or social activities

Experience of a recent severe loss (especially a relationship) or the threat of a significant loss

Experience or fear of a situation of humiliation of failure

Drastic changes in behavior

Loss of interest in hobbies, work, school, etc.

Preparation for death by making out a will (unexpectedly) and final arrangements

Giving away prized possessions

Previous history of suicide attempts, as well as violence and/or hostility

Unnecessary risks; reckless and/or impulsive behavior

Loss of interest in personal appearance

Increased use of alcohol and/or drugs

General hopelessness

Recent experience humiliation or failure

Unwillingness to connect with potential helpers

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-TALK (8255)). This number is available 24/7 will connect callers to trained counselors who can provide guidance and resources.

For information about warning signs and other information about suicide, visit TSPN’s website.