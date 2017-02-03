Officer's Death Prompts Discusions Of Suicide Prevention

Current
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network released information late Thursday following Metro Police Officer Eric Mumaw losing his life trying to save a person attempting suicide.
“According to the Tennessee Department of Health, there were 1,065 deaths by suicide in our state in 2015,” Scott Ridgway, TSPN Executive Director said.
“The public needs to be aware of the warning signs of suicide and how they can intervene to prevent suicide. In the meantime, we applaud the bravery of the officers who worked to save a life, and especially the selfless sacrifice of Officer Eric Mumaw.”
A list of common warning signs people can be aware of in case of dealing with someone who may consider suicide.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-TALK (8255)). This number is available 24/7 will connect callers to trained counselors who can provide guidance and resources.
For information about warning signs and other information about suicide, visit TSPN’s website.
