Operation Silent Night Aims To Help Get More Pets Adopted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro Animal Control announced a new program to help with their need for families wanting to foster or adopt pets.
It's called Operation Silent Night.
The shelter's goal is to completely clear the kennels and find everyone a home for Christmas, even if it's just for the weekend.
"A lot of people are thinking about adopting around the holidays, and there's an old myth that it's a horrible time to adopt. Well that's not true it's actually a great time to adopt. The family is together. It's a great time to bring an animal into your home. We want people to come by the shelter. We're full. Every kennel at the shelter is full of animals, and we want to give them every opportunity to get into a home," said Rebecca Morris.
More than 100 dogs and cats are available for foster or adoption.
Operation Silent Night, which is the foster program, runs Friday Dec. 23 - Monday, Dec. 26.
