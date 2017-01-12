Overturned Semi Blocking I-24 On-Ramp

Cloudy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The on-ramp to Interstate 24 has been blocked near downtown after a semi overturned.
The incident happened Thursday morning near the intersection of 1st Avenue North and Spring Street.
Officials said the truck was exiting I-24 at 1st Avenue when it overturned.
They're trying to upright this guy but it's most likely going to be a while #5LiveTraffic pic.twitter.com/0yZTQudVIt
The driver was not hurt.
Crews were working to remove the truck from the road.
The wreck has caused a considerable delay in the area. Drivers could use James Robertson as an alternate.
