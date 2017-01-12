Overturned Semi Blocking I-24 On-Ramp

8:42 AM, Jan 12, 2017
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The on-ramp to Interstate 24 has been blocked near downtown after a semi overturned.

The incident happened Thursday morning near the intersection of 1st Avenue North and Spring Street.

Officials said the truck was exiting I-24 at 1st Avenue when it overturned.

The driver was not hurt.

Crews were working to remove the truck from the road. 

The wreck has caused a considerable delay in the area. Drivers could use James Robertson as an alternate.
 

