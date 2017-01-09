Overturned Vehicle Closes Interstate 840

LEIPERS FORK, Tenn. - A crash involving an overturned vehicle shut down a portion of Interstate 840 in Williamson County.

The wreck happened in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 14 by Pinewood Road just before 5 p.m. Sunday.

Details had not been released concerning the cause of the crash or if any injuries were involved.

Authorities said the roadway was closed to eastbound traffic. Westbound drivers were not affected.

Crews said the roadway was cleared by 5:56 p.m.