Package Thief Caught On Camera

A thief was caught on camera making off with someone's package in the middle of the afternoon in Montgomery County.

Deputies hoped to find the person who stole several packages off the front porch of two homes in the Hidden Springs neighborhood on the 1100 Block of Meachem Drive in Clarksville.

"It's a military neighborhood so there's a lot of families going home for the holidays and things like that," said Kelly Hike.

According the Montgomery County Sheriff's office, crimes like this are common around the holidays, but there are some things you can do to not allow your packages to fall into the wrong hands.

"If you have any neighbors that you're friendly with ask them if they'll pick up your packages for you or if they'll sign for them," said Sandra Brandon, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Spokesperson.

Residents can also take advantage of scheduled deliveries some companies offer, or have them delivered to their job.

There is a person of interest in this investigation. Deputies believe the crook is a woman.

