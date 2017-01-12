Pancake Pantry Under New Ownership

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Nashville Landmark Pancake Pantry has been sold and will be changing ownership after being in the same family since the restaurant opened nearly 56 years ago.

"I think I've built a wonderful tradition and a beautiful place where people can come and be comfortable," David Baldwin, whose father founded Pancake Pantry in Hillsboro Village before he took over ownership, said, adding that he thought it was time for the restaurant to be taken over by someone who is younger and eager to work.

"I'm tired. Yeah, I'm tired," Baldwin said. "I haven't been able to be away from this restaurant for more than 7 or 10 days for the last 38 years."

The restaurant has been officially sold to Crosby Keltner, who was the longtime manager at Red Pony in Franklin.

"He'll treat everybody just like I've treated them and my father's treated them for the past 55 years," Baldwin said.

For the first two months, Baldwin plans to stay on staff to help Keltner with the transition, but the menu is expected to continue to have all of the current items on it moving forward, and members of the staff plan to stay at Pancake Pantry to continue to serve regulars and tourists alike.

Keltner's first day on the job was Wednesday. In the future, he may add new items to the menu.