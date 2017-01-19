Parents Voice Concern In Proposed Hillwood High School Move To Bellevue

Clear
HI: 61°
LO: 47°
HI: 67°
LO: 56°
Metro School leaders held an informational meeting for parents at the proposed school site Wednesday, on property owned by Hope Park Church off Highway 70S.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro School leaders held an informational meeting for parents at the proposed school site Wednesday, on property owned by Hope Park Church off Highway 70S.
Faced with the choice of either renovating the current Hillwood High School in West Meade or building a new one in Bellevue, some parents worry about increased traffic at the Bellevue site.
But others said a move would bring the school closer to where most of the current students live.
Metro Schools commissioned a study last year that showed if the school moves to Bellevue, there would be less diversity among students.
A woman was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Antioch.
Officers with the White House Police Department arrested a man they said was threatening them with a knife.
Metro Nashville Police officers have responded to a shooting that killed one person.
Officials with the Cheatham County Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help in finding a pursuit suspect.
A video of bugs in Dupont Tyler Middle School Prep taken by a student has raised concern among parents.
Officials in Warren County, Kentucky have asked for the public's help to find a missing 17-year-old girl.
Citing a critical need to address Tennessee's crumbling roads and bridges, Governor Bill Haslam announced he will introduce legislation which…
Former Rutherford County Sheriff Robert Arnold has pleaded guilty to corruption charges.
If a proposed gas tax goes through as Governor Haslam announced Wednesday, a provision that is part of the plan would pave the way for…