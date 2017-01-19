Parents Voice Concern In Proposed Hillwood High School Move To Bellevue

Jason Lamb
10:49 PM, Jan 18, 2017
40 mins ago

Metro School leaders held an informational meeting for parents at the proposed school site Wednesday, on property owned by Hope Park Church off Highway 70S.

WTVF
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro School leaders held an informational meeting for parents at the proposed school site Wednesday, on property owned by Hope Park Church off Highway 70S.

Faced with the choice of either renovating the current Hillwood High School in West Meade or building a new one in Bellevue, some parents worry about increased traffic at the Bellevue site.

But others said a move would bring the school closer to where most of the current students live.

Metro Schools commissioned a study last year that showed if the school moves to Bellevue, there would be less diversity among students.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top