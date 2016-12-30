Parking Lot To Open In Time For New Year's Eve

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A new parking lot was set to be open just in time for New Years Eve in downtown Nashville.

IT's located on the corner of 10th Avenue North and Scovel Street in the Buena Vista will be open to the public.

It sits just 1.5 blocks from the intersection of Rosa Parks Boulevard and Bicentennial park where the Note will drop at midnight.

In addition to being close to the party you'll also be helping the neighborhood stay beautiful; 100 percent of the parking proceeds will go back into the neighborhood.

"Every time we beautify and area in the neighborhood, we see less trash and less cutting through and the types of behaviors that show a little bit of disrespect. As soon as we beautify it, the trash level goes down, the cutting through and the sort of destructive behavior sort of goes down," said Jennifer Coffin.



The cost to park will be $15.