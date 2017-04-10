Pearl Cohn Student Charged For Having Gun On Campus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A 15-year-old Pearl Cohn High School student was charged for bringing a gun onto campus.

A maintenance crew found the .25 caliber semi-automatic pistol wrapped in a towel under the bleachers at the football field.

The sophomore was identified after school personnel reviewed video surveillance.

He said he took the gun from another student who had hidden the weapon in a nearby alley. The student was booked at Juvenile Detention.