Pedestrian Hit, Killed By Vehicle In Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A woman was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Antioch.

Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department said it happened on the 110 block of Bell Road near the Home Depot store in Antioch.

The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she later died.

Metro Nashville Police officers at the scene said she appeared to be outside of the crosswalk at the time of the incident.

There were two people in the vehicle when it happened. Neither were injured, and they did stay at the scene and were cooperating with police.

The victim's identity was unknown.