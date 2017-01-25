Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle In Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in northern Davidson County.

The incident happened early Wednesday morning near Old Hickory Boulevard and Gallatin Pike in Madison.

Officials with Metro Nashville Police said the person was attempting to cross OHB near a Walmart. The person was not in a crosswalk at the time.

The victim suffered serious injuries but was alert.

The car that struck the pedestrian remained on the scene. The driver would not receive a ticket.

