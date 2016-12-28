Person In Broken-Down Car Grazed By Bullet

Current
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Police were called to the side of the road on Interstate 440 where a passenger had been grazed by a bullet.
The Nashville Fire Department first responded to I-440 west at the Nolensville Road exit to help with a broken-down car.
When they arrived on the scene, they discovered the passenger had been shot. That was when officers from the Metro Nashville Police Department were called out.
Everyone inside the car told police a passer-by shot at them while they were parked on the shoulder. The suspect reportedly shot and then drove off.
By all accounts, the incident does appear to be random.
The gunshot wound was a minor injury. It’s not clear if the victim was sent to the hospital for treatment.
No arrests have been made in the case. The investigation was ongoing.
