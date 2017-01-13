PETA Offers $5K Reward For Arrest In Frozen Dog Case

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Officials with the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals group (PETA) have offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the death of a dog found frozen to death in Montgomery County.

The dog was found January 8 dead and frozen to a plastic doghouse without a top outside a vacant business on Dean Road.

The dog was removed and an investigation was opened.

No arrests have been made, and hoping to speed up the process PETA offered the award to anyone with information leading to an arrest and conviction.

"This dog was left to suffer and die in the bitter cold outside an empty building," said PETA Vice President Colleen O'Brien. "PETA urges anyone with information about this case to come forward immediately—before anyone else gets hurt."



Anyone with information about the case was encouraged to call Montgomery County Animal Control at 931-648-5750.

