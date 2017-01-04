Petition Aims To Keep UT Band Out Of Inauguration Ceremony

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - A petition to stop the University of Tennessee marching band from playing in the Presidential Inauguration has gained traction online.

It was started on change.org after the University of Tennessee announced that the Pride of the Southland Marching Band would be part of the festivities in Washington.

Representative John Duncan Junior from Knoxville said Chancellor Cheek asked Duncan to contact the Inaugural committee to put the Pride on the Bill.

The band has a history of playing in the Presidential Inaugural parade, every four years, for almost 50 years.