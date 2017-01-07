Plow Crashes While Trying To Help School Bus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The falling snow on Friday created a big problem for commuters, school buses, and even snowplows on the road.

On Apollo Drive in Antioch, two school buses carrying special needs students got stuck on a hill. A snowplow was dispatched to help the two school buses, but when it arrived on scene, it slipped past the school buses down the hill into 4 cars, damaging those cars, but luckily no one was hurt.

The whole incident was caught on tape by News Channel 5 viewer Amanda Hammonds.

"I immediately stopped the video and called 9-1-1, but my husband walked down and let me know so I could let 9-1-1 know that no one was injured, thankfully," Hammonds explained. "I was freaking out, I was not expecting that."

According to Metro Nashville Public Schools, the special needs students were on their way to school when the buses got stuck.

One of them was a wheelchair accessible school bus, which had 2 students on it, and the other bus had 3 students on it.

Each bus had at least 2 adults on the bus as well.

Protocol within the school district is to leave students on the bus unless it becomes unsafe, and they were left on the bus for four hours before parents came to pick them up.

Metro Schools did send out a van to pick up the students after the snowplow crashed, but parents made it to the location before the van.

Metro Schools reported on Friday that all students in the district were transported home safely, and there were no injuries.