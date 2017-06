FRANKLIN, Tenn. - Police have asked the public’s help in identifying two suspects who allegedly fled security after an attempted theft in Franklin.

The incident was reported on May 27 at a Walmart on Mallory Lane.

Police said they tried to steal nearly $500 worth of DVDs before fleeing security.

They allegedly fled in a green GMC Denali.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000.