Police Bust Mobile Meth Lab In Lebanon

LEBANON, Tenn. - Police busted a mobile meth lab in Wilson County overnight.

The incident happened late Monday night on Southeast Tater Peeler Road. Officials with the Lebanon Police Department and Wilson County Sheriff's Office were called to the scene.

Two men, 30-year-old Alex Finley and 24-year-old Alex Taylor were taken into custody.

Finley was charged with initiation of a process to result in the manufacture of methamphetamine and was held on a $5,500 bond.

Taylor was charged with evading arrest, driving on revoked license and initiation of a process to result in the manufacture of methamphetamine. He was held on a $7,900 bond.

“I commend our detectives and deputies for their quick action in discovering the mobile meth lab. These labs are very dangerous not only to the people that are doing them, but for the officers that are out there and the general public,” stated Sheriff Robert Bryan.

A court date has been set for March 23.