Police ID East Nashville Homicide Victim

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Police have released the identity of the man found stabbed to death inside an apartment in East Nashville.
Officials with Metro Nashville Police said 34-year-old Jared Todd Morrell, of Greenbrier, was found dead Monday.
A suspect, identified as 52-year-old Charles Clayton, has been charged with criminal homicide in the case.
Morrell's body was discovered inside an apartment on Porter Road after police obtained a search warrant to enter the unit.
A motive in the case remained unknown. Police said Clayton declined to be interviewed about the case on Monday.
He was held in lieu of a $500,000 bond.
