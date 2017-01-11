Police ID East Nashville Homicide Victim

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Police have released the identity of the man found stabbed to death inside an apartment in East Nashville.

Officials with Metro Nashville Police said 34-year-old Jared Todd Morrell, of Greenbrier, was found dead Monday.

A suspect, identified as 52-year-old Charles Clayton, has been charged with criminal homicide in the case.

Morrell's body was discovered inside an apartment on Porter Road after police obtained a search warrant to enter the unit.

A motive in the case remained unknown. Police said Clayton declined to be interviewed about the case on Monday.

He was held in lieu of a $500,000 bond.



