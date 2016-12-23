Police ID Man Found Dead In Apartment Complex Parking Lot

Cloudy
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - A man was found dead in the parking lot of a Clarksville apartment complex.
Clarksville Police Department officers were called to check on a man lying the the lot Friday. He was covered in blood.
Officials said when they got there they found 25-year-old Joseph Gordon of Clarksville had died in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Based on the information and leads that investigators have followed, they said there did not appear to be any danger to the public.
Officials asked for the public's help in finding people that may have information about the case. They were in a dark vehicle at the gas station pictured above.
Anyone with information was asked to call all Detective Eric Ewing at 931-648-0656 Ext 5447.
