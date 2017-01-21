Police Identify Pedestrian Hit, Killed By Vehicle

7:53 PM, Jan 20, 2017
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department identified the 29-year-old woman hit and killed by a vehicle in Antioch.

Skylar Villarreal was hit on the 110 block of Bell Road near the Home Depot store in Antioch Wednesday night around 9 p.m.

Officials said Skylar was struck by a westbound 2007 Toyota Camry driven by 72-year-old Kenneth Corbett. 

She was not in a crosswalk and was wearing dark colored clothing.

There was no evidence of drug or alcohol involvement at the scene.

