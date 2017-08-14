Police Investigate Armed Robbery, Car Chase

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – - Two teens were wanted in connection with an armed robbery just east of downtown. Police said the suspects stole an attorney’s car before leading police on a vehicle pursuit.

The victim told police he went in to work Sunday at 603 Woodland to take care of some chores. When he went to leave between 2-3 p.m. the suspects approached him, pointed a revolver in his face and demanded his keys.



He handed them over and the teens drove off. The victim then called the Metro Nashville Police Department.



Police said they spotted the car and attempted to pull it over later Sunday afternoon. When the suspects failed to stop, a pursuit ensued. However, police made the decision to end the chase in the area of the Interstate 24/Interstate 65 interchange due to the amount of traffic on the road and the danger that came from speeds exceeding 85 mph.

The suspects were believe to be between 14 and 18 years old.



Officers were still looking for the teens.