Police ID 2 Killed In Shooting Near Talbot's Corner

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro Nashville Police officials identified the two people killed in an East Nashville shooting as 34-year-old Donnie McFarland and 30-year-old Mahri Hawkins.
According to police, McFarland was at a relative’s house with Hawkins around 3:30 p.m. when the suspect(s) drove by in a white Kia Optima and started shooting.
The pair fired back creating a shootout between the two parties.
McFarland and Hawkins, who were both armed with handguns, were each struck multiple times.
McFarland died at the scene and Hawkins was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.
The suspect vehicle was recovered a shortly after the shooting in the 500 block of Ben Allen Road.
