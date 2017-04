NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro Nashville Police detectives have responded to a shootout in the Gulch.

It happened Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. at 12th Avenue South and Pine Street - the heart of the Gulch near Urban Outfitters and Station Inn.

According to police, shots were fired between a black vehicle and a black SUV.

Both vehicles left the scene, and no one was injured.

There was no word on any suspect descriptions.