Police Make Arrest In Murfreesboro Homicide

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a homicide in Murfreesboro.

Officials with Murfreesboro Police said officers served Danny Holmes, Jr. with an arrest warrant on Tuesday.

Police said they also served a search warrant at his apartment on West Main Street.

Holmes has been accused of murdering 30-year-old Cesar Lopez-Flores back on December 17.

Lopez-Flores was found shot on Indian Park Drive. The incident began after a woman was allegedly kidnapped earlier in the night in Bedford County by several suspects.

She told police she was assaulted and directed to take the suspects to the location on Indian Park Drive.

That’s when the suspects forced their way into a home, shot Lopez-Flores, and left the woman at the scene. She was there when officers arrived.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 615-893-7867.