Police Make Arrest In Murfreesboro Homicide

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a homicide in Murfreesboro.
Officials with Murfreesboro Police said officers served Danny Holmes, Jr. with an arrest warrant on Tuesday.
Police said they also served a search warrant at his apartment on West Main Street.
Holmes has been accused of murdering 30-year-old Cesar Lopez-Flores back on December 17.
Lopez-Flores was found shot on Indian Park Drive. The incident began after a woman was allegedly kidnapped earlier in the night in Bedford County by several suspects.
She told police she was assaulted and directed to take the suspects to the location on Indian Park Drive.
That’s when the suspects forced their way into a home, shot Lopez-Flores, and left the woman at the scene. She was there when officers arrived.
Police said the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 615-893-7867.
Two people were injured in a single-car crash in Clarksville.
Carrie Fisher, the actress best known as Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" movie series, has died at age 60 according to…
An arrest has been made in a fatal hit-and-run in south Nashville.
Police were called to the side of the road on Interstate 440 where a passenger had been grazed by a bullet.
A suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Marion County.
A 16-year-old Wilson County boy was sent to the hospital after a gun he and two friends were playing with discharged, shooting him in the neck.
An Alzheimer's patient who went missing in North Nashville has been found safe.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help a TDOT worker hit by a car while helping someone change a tire on Christmas Eve.