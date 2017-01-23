Police: Man Drove Drunk With Kids In Car

FRANKLIN, Tenn. - A man suspected in a hit-and-run in Franklin was arrested over the weekend after allegedly driving drunk with his children in the car.

Officers were called to the Cool Springs area on Saturday after a report of a hit-and-run crash.

Officials with Franklin Police said officers arrived and found that 40-year-old Shawn Barthel was intoxicated.

His two young children were also in the car and were not properly restrained, police added.

He was charged with DUI, implied consent violation, leaving the scene of an injury accident, failure to report an accident, violation of child restraint law, and reckless endangerment.

Barthel was taken to the Williamson County Jail on a $9000 bond. A court date was set for February 2.