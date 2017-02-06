POLICE: Man Found High Surrounded By Empty Duster Cans

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - Officers with the Murfreesboro Police Department arrested a man found high from "dusting" near a Walmart store.

According to police records, officers found David Lenoir in the tree line near the store. He was intoxicated and surrounded by cans of aerosol dusters.

Drug users can get high from the cans by inhaling the gas inside. He told police he had been outside for more than 24 hours and had huffed about 30 cans of air duster.

Lenoir was taken to the hospital where he was treated then released. He was charged with theft and the unlawful use of an inhalant.