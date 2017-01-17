Police Release Photos Of Homicide Suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Police have released surveillance photos of the alleged gunman from a late-night homicide in West Nashville.

Officials with Metro Nashville Police said a man was found fatally shot after several neighbors reported hearing gunshots. He was identified as 20-year-old Giovanni Mitchell.

Police said his body may have been dumped from a vehicle on Michigan Avenue near 40th Avenue North at 11:20 p.m.

"I heard three gunshots and it was really loud. I did not pay any attention because I hear gunshots every night,” said neighbor Lizzie Chamberlain.

Later in the evening, a car crashed into a Metro Public Works building on Charlotte Avenue near 38th Avenue North. The description of the car matched that of the suspect’s vehicle.

Officers immediately deployed K9s in an effort to track down the gunman. A weapon was found nearby.

A carjacking was later reported near Interstate 40 – less than one mile away from the scene. Police said they’re working to determine if the suspect carjacked the driver of a red Camaro.

This gunman is wanted in connection with an overnight murder on Michigan Ave near 40th Ave N. Know him? Call 615-742-7463 for reward. pic.twitter.com/yn0x5J6Twm — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 17, 2017

Investigators later released surveillance photos of the suspect taken from a nearby business.

In one of the photos, he can be seen holding a pistol. The video was stamped 11:22 p.m. – just minutes after the man was shot.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.