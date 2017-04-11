Police Respond To Barricaded Subject In Mt. Juliet

2:05 PM, Apr 11, 2017
MT. JULIET, Tenn. - Police have been called to an area of Mt. Juliet, where a subject is barricaded inside a garage.

The incident was reported Tuesday afternoon on Old Lebanon Dirt Road near Eagle Trace Drive.

Lt. Tyler Chandler said an officer tried to stop a car for speeding but the driver got out of the car and fled. The person was reportedly barricaded inside a detached garage.

Police said the incident is isolated to one property.

No additional details were available. 
 

