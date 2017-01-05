Authorities ID 3 Killed In Murfreesboro Crash

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - Authorities have identified three people who were killed in a head-on crash in Murfreesboro.

The incident happened Wednesday night in an area near Highway 99 and Armstrong Valley Road.

Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said 59-year-old Ronald Smith was traveling eastbound when his SUV crossed the center line and struck another vehicle being driven by 44-year-old Micheal Collins.

Both Smith and Collins were killed in the crash. Collins' 34-year-old passenger, identified as Suzanne Collins, also died.

Troopers said none of them were wearing seatbelts.

A 6-year-old inside the second vehicle was hurt and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Investigators said the child was properly restrained.

Officials were on scene for several hours as the investigation continued.

