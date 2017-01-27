1 Killed, Another Flees From Crash On Briley Parkway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - One person was killed in a single-car crash on eastbound Briley Parkway. A passenger was reportedly spotted fleeing from the scene.

The incident was reported around 5:30 a.m. Friday at Gallatin Pike.

Officials with Metro Nashville Police said the driver apparently took the off-ramp too fast and flipped on the wall to the on-ramp from Gallatin Pike.

The car was subsequently pinned against the wall.

Both ramps have been blocked due to the crash.

Police said witnesses reported seeing someone flee the scene after the wreck.

A search has gotten underway for that person, believed to be a white male, 30-40-years-old with brown hair. He was wearing a blue shirt and has blood on his forehead.