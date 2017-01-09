Police Respond To Shots Fired Near James Cayce Homes

Cloudy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department detain four people after responding to a shots fired call near James A. Cayce Homes in Nashville.
Police have blocked off the entrance to a CWA Apartments while they investigated.
The call came from South 5th Street and Sylvan Street.
Officials said a shoot out occurred between four men, but no one was hit.
All four men were detained.
Police say an unwanted sexual advance lead to a murder in East Nashville.
Wind Advisory from 6am-6pm for most of the area.
The battle has heated up over regulations for short term rentals like Airbnb in Nashville.
Police have given the all clear after a bomb threat was reported at the Gordon Jewish Community Center in Nashville.
The Christian County Grand Jury indicted a longtime Hopkinsville attorney and his former client on eavesdropping charges.
Spokesman for the Metro and Davidson County District Attorney, Ken Whitehouse, announced his resignation after released public records to the media.
Officials with the Clarksville Police Department have asked for the public's help in finding a runaway teen.
The deal is off! Metro says its cutting ties with the developer who has been running Autumn Hills. And, the mayor says it's in part…