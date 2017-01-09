Police Respond To Shots Fired Near James Cayce Homes

3:03 PM, Jan 9, 2017
4:12 PM, Jan 9, 2017
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department detain four people after responding to a shots fired call near James A. Cayce Homes in Nashville.

Police have blocked off the entrance to a CWA Apartments while they investigated.

The call came from South 5th Street and Sylvan Street.

Officials said a shoot out occurred between four men, but no one was hit.

All four men were detained.

