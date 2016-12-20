Police Search For Aggravated Assault Suspect

Clear
GALLATIN, Tenn. - Officials with the Gallatin Police Department have asked for the public's help in finding a wanted man.
Allen Orlando Pope has active warrants for unlawful possession of a firearm, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment.
Anyone with information on Pope was asked to call the Gallatin Police Department at 452-1313.
Officials said a 29-year-old man was shot in the leg by his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend.
Traffic on Interstate 24 in Robertson County was backed up as crews worked to put out a fire that was burning through hay bales.
Police in Franklin said they're investigating a violent carjacking that happened overnight.
Three separate armed carjackings took place in the overnight hours, but police said they were not related.
Crews responded to a fire in Hendersonville near Rockland Road.
A federal research team said there's low risk of mudslides and landslides following deadly East Tennessee wildfires.
A house fire shut down a road in Oak Hill.
A fire on the property of General Motors in Spring Hill destroyed a storage barn.
A man showed up at the hospital with an injury from a shooting saying he was shot during a robbery.