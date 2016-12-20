Police Search For Aggravated Assault Suspect

4:04 PM, Dec 20, 2016
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GALLATIN, Tenn. - Officials with the Gallatin Police Department have asked for the public's help in finding a wanted man.

Allen Orlando Pope has active warrants for unlawful possession of a firearm, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment.

Anyone with information on Pope was asked to call the Gallatin Police Department at 452-1313.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top