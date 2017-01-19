Police Search For Armed Robbery Suspect

Partly cloudy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro Nashville Police detectives have asked for the public's help in identifying a gunman responsible for an armed robbery in South Nashville.
It happened on Jan. 12 in a parking lot at 3906 Apache Trial.
The victim told police he had just cashed a paycheck and was walking to his car when the suspect approached him, put a gun to his waist and demanded his wallet.
Police said the victim refused, and the suspect actually pulled the trigger, but the gun didn't fire. The suspect took the wallet from the man's pocket and got away in a two-door beige/silver Pontiac.
The gunman was described as a black man in his 20s with a scar on his cheek. He is about six feet tall and weighs around 180 pounds.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
