Police Search For Burglary suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro Nashville Police detectives have asked for the public's help in finding a burglary suspect.
The incident happened on Saturday at Buy Floors Direct on Owen Drive around 4:15 a.m.
According to police, the front door glass had been broken out and the safe removed.
A maroon/red Ford SUV was at the business the day before and is similar to the vehicle used in the burglary.
Anyone with information about this burglary or the Ford SUV was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
