Police Search For Fith Third Bank Robber

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department have asked the public for help in finding a bank robbery suspect.
The robbery happened Friday evening around 5:45 p.m. at the Fifth Third Bank on Nolensville Pike.
Police said the man was armed with a gun, and was wearing a latex mask.
Anyone with information on the suspect was asked to call police at 615-742-7463.
