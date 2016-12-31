Police Search For Fith Third Bank Robber

10:06 PM, Dec 30, 2016
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department have asked the public for help in finding a bank robbery suspect.

The robbery happened Friday evening around 5:45 p.m. at the Fifth Third Bank on Nolensville Pike.

Police said the man was armed with a gun, and was wearing a latex mask.

Anyone with information on the suspect was asked to call police at 615-742-7463.

