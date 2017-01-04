Police Search For Hotel Robbery Suspects

Clear
SMYRNA, Tenn. - Officials with the Smyrna Police Department have asked for the public's help in identifying and finding two armed robbery suspects.
The robberies happened Tuesday around 3 p.m. at the Fairfield Inn on Expo Drive in Smyrna, and the second one was at the Sleep Inn on Chaffin Place in Murfreesboro an hour later.
Police believed the same suspects ere responsible for both robberies.
One suspect was described as a white female in her 30’s about 5’1” tall with shoulder length, wavy, brown hair. She also had a piercing next to her right eye.
The second suspect was described as a white female believed to be in her 30’s wearing a stocking cap and sunglasses along with a bulky blue coat. She was armed with a small semiautomatic hand gun. During both of the robberies, the first female came into the hotel and inquired about room rates then left, leaving the second armed female to demanded money from the cash drawer. The suspects were believed to be traveling in a gold Ford or Mercury minivan. If anyone has information about this crime or can help identify the suspects, please contact Smyrna or Murfreesboro police departments.
