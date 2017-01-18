Police Search For Missing 17-Year-Old

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - Officials in Warren County, Kentucky have asked for the public’s help to find a missing 17-year-old girl.

Authorities at the Warren County Sheriff's Office said 17-year-old Hailey "Kai" Groark was last seen at Wendy's on Russellville Road around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials said she was an employee there.

Family members said Groark was driving a 1996 gray Nissan Maxima, and she was last seen wearing a maroon Wendy's uniform shirt, black pants, and black shoes.

Groark was described as having a nose ring, gauged ear lobes, and a tongue piercing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts has been asked to call the Warren County Sheriff's Office at 270-842-1633.