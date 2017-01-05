Police Search For New Year's Eve Robber

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 6 at 9:03AM CST expiring January 6 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Benton, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Haywood, Henderson, Lauderdale, Shelby, Tipton
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Police in Nashville have identified a New Year's Eve convenience store robber.
The robbery happened on New Year's Eve at the Circle K on Belmont Boulevard around 11:20 p.m.
Metro Nashville Police officials said the 51-year-old Walter Welch took beer to the counter and asked for a pack of cigarettes while holding a handgun. When a customer entered, he took the items and ran.
Welch was being held in the metro jail. He was arrested on New Year's Day for a robbery of the 8th Avenue South Twice Daily in late October.
Welch has also been convicted for aggravated burglary, felon in possession of a weapon, theft, and drug possession.
He was held in lieu of $102,000 bond for the October hold-up. Officers planned to issue a warrant charging him with the Circle K robbery Thursday night.