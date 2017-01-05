Police Search For New Year's Eve Robber

4:35 PM, Jan 5, 2017
5:41 PM, Jan 5, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Police in Nashville have identified a New Year's Eve convenience store robber.

The robbery happened on New Year's Eve at the Circle K on Belmont Boulevard around 11:20 p.m.

Metro Nashville Police officials said the 51-year-old Walter Welch took beer to the counter and asked for a pack of cigarettes while holding a handgun. When a customer entered, he took the items and ran.

Welch was being held in the metro jail. He was arrested on New Year's Day for a robbery of the 8th Avenue South Twice Daily in late October.

Welch has also been convicted for aggravated burglary, felon in possession of a weapon, theft, and drug possession. 

He was held in lieu of $102,000 bond for the October hold-up. Officers planned to issue a warrant charging him with the Circle K robbery Thursday night.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top