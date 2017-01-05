Police Search For New Year's Eve Robber

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Police in Nashville have identified a New Year's Eve convenience store robber.

The robbery happened on New Year's Eve at the Circle K on Belmont Boulevard around 11:20 p.m.

Metro Nashville Police officials said the 51-year-old Walter Welch took beer to the counter and asked for a pack of cigarettes while holding a handgun. When a customer entered, he took the items and ran.

Welch was being held in the metro jail. He was arrested on New Year's Day for a robbery of the 8th Avenue South Twice Daily in late October.

Welch has also been convicted for aggravated burglary, felon in possession of a weapon, theft, and drug possession.

He was held in lieu of $102,000 bond for the October hold-up. Officers planned to issue a warrant charging him with the Circle K robbery Thursday night.