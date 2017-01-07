Police Search For Nursing Home Burglar

Clear
FRANKLIN, Tenn. - Franklin Police officials have asked for the public's help in finding a burglary suspect that has been stealing from residents of senior care facilities.
A woman allegedly knocked on several resident doors and pretended to be an employee in order to get inside their rooms.
One of the victims actually woke up to the suspect standing next to her bed. Cash, credit cards, and prescription drugs were stolen from four different victims.
One of the credit cards was used a short time later to buy a flat screen television at the Nolensville Road Walmart, in Nashville.
Police offered a reward of $1,000 for information in this case.
Crews responded to the scene of a house fire in Mt. Juliet that caused significant damage.
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for many counties across Tennessee as a second round of snow moves through the area.
Warming centers were made available during 2017's first round of winter in Middle Tennessee.
Students were removed from a Metro Nashville School bus after it slid off a road in a residential area. No injuries were reported.
Metro Nashville Public Schools has defended its decision to dismiss students late after snow moved though the area.
Five people were shot dead and eight wounded in a baggage claim area at Fort Lauderdale's airport, and law enforcement sources tell CNN…
The Nashville International Airport increased security shortly after five people were killed in a shooting at the Fort…
The Tennessee Department of Transportation honored one of their own who was killed while on the side of the road helping change a tire. …
Several crashes have been reported in the Middle Tennessee area as snow accumulates on roadways.