Police Search For Nursing Home Burglar

FRANKLIN, Tenn. - Franklin Police officials have asked for the public's help in finding a burglary suspect that has been stealing from residents of senior care facilities.

A woman allegedly knocked on several resident doors and pretended to be an employee in order to get inside their rooms.

One of the victims actually woke up to the suspect standing next to her bed. Cash, credit cards, and prescription drugs were stolen from four different victims.

One of the credit cards was used a short time later to buy a flat screen television at the Nolensville Road Walmart, in Nashville.

Police offered a reward of $1,000 for information in this case.