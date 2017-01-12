Police Search For Possible Abduction Suspects

Current
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. - Officials with the Cookeville Police Department have warned the public about an armed man behind a possible abduction.
Officers are searching for a white 2016 Honda CRV with Tennessee tag 0D36H2 that was last seen headed toward I-40.
The vehicle was driven by a balding, heavyset man who was possibly armed. The passenger was described as an older woman with light colored hair possibly wearing a blue or green top.
Police asked anyone who's seen the vehicle to call 911 and warned them not to approach the driver as he could be armed and dangerous.
