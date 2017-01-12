Police Search For Possible Abduction Suspects

10:56 PM, Jan 11, 2017
Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. - Officials with the Cookeville Police Department have warned the public about an armed man behind a possible abduction.

Officers are searching for a white 2016 Honda CRV with Tennessee tag 0D36H2 that was last seen headed toward I-40.

The vehicle was driven by a balding, heavyset man who was possibly armed. The passenger was described as an older woman with light colored hair possibly wearing a blue or green top.

Police asked anyone who's seen the vehicle to call 911 and warned them not to approach the driver as he could be armed and dangerous.

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top