Police Search For Possible Abduction Suspects

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. - Officials with the Cookeville Police Department have warned the public about an armed man behind a possible abduction.

Officers are searching for a white 2016 Honda CRV with Tennessee tag 0D36H2 that was last seen headed toward I-40.

The vehicle was driven by a balding, heavyset man who was possibly armed. The passenger was described as an older woman with light colored hair possibly wearing a blue or green top.

Police asked anyone who's seen the vehicle to call 911 and warned them not to approach the driver as he could be armed and dangerous.