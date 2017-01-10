Police Search For Runaway Teen

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Officials with the Clarksville Police Department have asked for the public's help in finding a runaway teen.

The 16-year-old David Amhrein from Clarksville was last seen on January 4 when he was dropped off at Kenwood High School.

They believed he may be in the areas of Randell Drive or Power Street.

Anyone with information on where he could be was asked to call Detective Shaw at 931-648-0656 Ext 5389 or the CrimeStoppers TIPS Hotline at 931-645-8477.