Police Search For Runaway Teen

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Officials with the Clarksville Police Department have asked for the public's help in finding a runaway teen.
The 16-year-old David Amhrein from Clarksville was last seen on January 4 when he was dropped off at Kenwood High School.
They believed he may be in the areas of Randell Drive or Power Street.
Anyone with information on where he could be was asked to call Detective Shaw at 931-648-0656 Ext 5389 or the CrimeStoppers TIPS Hotline at 931-645-8477.
Police say an unwanted sexual advance lead to a murder in East Nashville.
The great thaw is on!
The battle has heated up over regulations for short term rentals like Airbnb in Nashville.
Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department detain four people after responding to a shots fired call near James A. Cayce Homes in…
Police have given the all clear after a bomb threat was reported at the Gordon Jewish Community Center in Nashville.
The Christian County Grand Jury indicted a longtime Hopkinsville attorney and his former client on eavesdropping charges.
Spokesman for the Metro and Davidson County District Attorney, Ken Whitehouse, announced his resignation after released public records to the media.
The deal is off! Metro says its cutting ties with the developer who has been running Autumn Hills. And, the mayor says it's in part…