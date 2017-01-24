Police Search For Suspects In String Of Hotel Robberies

MT. JULIET, Tenn. - Police asked for the public's help in finding two men responsible for not only a hotel robbery in Mt. Juliet but several others in Nashville as well.

Officials with the Mt. Juliet Police Department said two men robbed a Quality Inn Monday morning, when they demanded cash from an employee behind the counter.

The first man to enter the hotel demanded the clerk to lay down in the back room. The second suspect then entered the hotel and jumped the counter to look for the cash.

One of the men was armed with a knife, and had his face covered. Police said they got away in a light colored, newer-model Nissan Altima.

No one was injured during this incident.

Officials believed the suspects were the same individuals that have been committing other Nashville area hotel robberies in the recent days.

Detectives were working with other jurisdictions in collaboration to identify and apprehend the suspects.

Anyone recognizing the suspects responsible for the crime were asked to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at (615) 754-2550.